President Zeman holds business talks in China

Czech President Miloš Zeman, who is on a three day official visit to China, on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks dominated by business. They discussed China’s new Silk Road project which is to reopen trade channels between China, the Middle East and Europe. The Czech head of state, who is leading a large business delegation to China, said he would like to see at least one branch of the new Silk Road lead thorough the Czech Republic. The $900 billion scheme will involve huge investments into infrastructure in the regions through which it will pass.

President Zeman on Monday attended the opening of the China International Import Expo, guiding his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping through the Czech pavilion. Among the many Czech firms presented at the trade fare are the Moser glassworks, Petrof piano manufacturer and Tatra truck maker. Škoda Auto, which is already well-established on the Chinese market is presenting its new model Kodiaq GT coupe-SUV, which is to be sold exclusively in China.