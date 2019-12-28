President Zeman considering cancelling visit to Russia over “insolent” statement from Moscow

President Miloš Zeman has said he is considering cancelling his planned visit to Russia next year in protest against what he described as Russia’s outrageously insolent reaction to the Czech Parliament’s decision to recognize the day of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia as a day of remembrance for those who had been killed by the invading forces.

Moscow said in response to the news that Prague's efforts to return to the 1968 events in order to incorporate them into the current political context, would not contribute to good relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The president stressed the importance of remembering such historic events and said that should he decide to travel to Moscow he would make this quite clear to his hosts.