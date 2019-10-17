President Zeman checks into hospital for several days

President Miloš Zeman checked into hospital on Thursday afternoon for what his spokesman called a "reconditioning stay" that will last through Sunday.

Zeman, 75, has low blood pressure, diabetes and polyfunctional neuropathy that affects his legs, and for these reasons may appear tired in public, Prague Castle has said.

His spokesman said on Wednesday that the president is checking into the Central Military Hospital in Střešovice for routine preventive treatment because he wants to be "fit" for national holiday celebrations on October 28.