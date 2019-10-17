President Zeman calls on China to continue mutual cooperation

President Miloš Zeman has called on his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to continue cooperation between the Czech Republic and China. In a letter to the Chinese head of state, published on Prague Castle’s website on Thursday, he mentioned for instance the development of direct air connections between the countries or the renewal of cultural cooperation.

Mr Zeman said he had no sympathy for the actions of Prague communal politicians and said that the Czech government fully respected the “One China” policy.

Earlier this month, China terminated its sister city agreement with Prague and suspended all official contacts with the Czech capital, following the Prague municipal government’s decision to terminate the deal.