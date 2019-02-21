President Trump has invited Czech PM for White House visit, U.S. Ambassador says

Donald Trump has invited Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babiš (ANO) to the White House, the U.S. Ambassador to Prague, Stephen King, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday evening. Official confirmation is expected soon with the date set at 7 March.
The invitation came on the first day of a visit to Washington by Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček, who is due to discuss bilateral and global issues with the U.S. secretaries of state and defence, and President Trump’s national security advisor.
Cybersecurity issues – not least concerning those the Trump Administration says are presented by using products of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and allowing implementing 5G infrastructure – are high on the Czech agenda. (see related article https://bit.ly/2X89aNE)
