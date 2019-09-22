President to sign extended law on electronic cash registers

President Miloš Zeman will sign into a law an extended bill on electronic cash registers as soon as he receives it. Mr Zeman made the statement on Sunday in an interview for the website Blesk.cz.
The amendment to the bill on cash registers, approved by MPs earlier this month, extends the duty to report sales electronically to professions that are not yet subject to it, including craftsmen, doctors, lawyers and taxi drivers.
The amendment will also allow small businesses with sales of up to 600,000 crowns to record sales in off-line mode using paper receipts. At the same time some services and goods, such as, catering, cleaning services or home care will move to the lowest 10% VAT rate.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš introduced the EET in 2016, when he was the finance minister, to counter the grey economy and tax fraud.
