President to meet with Russian ambassador to discuss 1968 invasion bill

President Miloš Zeman will meet with the Russian ambassador to Prague on Thursday afternoon in order to discuss a controversial draft amendment to the Russian law on veterans, which has caused much indignation among Czech officials, including the president, whose spokesman called it unacceptable. The proposed bill claims that the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led Warsaw Pact troops was aimed at stabilising the political situation in the country and that soldiers who took part in it were suppressing an attempted coup.