President to meet with culture minister nominee Zaorálek on Monday

President Miloš Zeman will meet the new Social Democrat nominee for the position of culture minister, Lubomír Zaorálek, on Monday afternoon. The president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček tweeted the information on Wedensday evening, specifying that the meeting will také place in the head of state’s Lány residency.

Both President Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have said that they accept Mr. Zaorálek as the new minister of culture. According to an earlier Castle statement, the president will name the Social Democrat nominee after their meeting.