President to leave hospital

President Miloš Zeman is to be released from hospital on Sunday after what has been described as a four-day “reconditioning stay".
His spokesman told journalists the treatment was to get the president in good form for the national holiday celebrations on October 28.
Zeman, 75, has low blood pressure, diabetes and polyfunctional neuropathy that makes walking difficult.
