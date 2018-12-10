President to host Advent dinner for cabinet ministers

President Miloš Zeman is to host an “Advent dinner” for cabinet ministers at Lány Chateau on Monday evening. The dinner, which is seen as an opportunity for informal consultations on government matters will be attended by the entire cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The government on Monday concluded a two-day government session at Štiřín Chateau at which ministers discussed government aid, economic diplomacy and other issues. The meeting was consultative and no decisions were taken.