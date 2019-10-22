President to award record number of honours during Statehood Day celebrations

President Miloš Zeman is set to hand out a total of 43 honours for services to the state during the annual celebration of Czech Statehood on October 28 at Prague Castle, a record high number during his presidency so far, the daily Lidové Noviny reported on Tuesday.
Among those to be honoured are former president Václav Klaus and World War Two veteran Emil Boček. Both men are set to receive the highest possible honour, the Order of the White Lion First Class. Other honours recipients include ice hockey superstar Jaromír Jágr, Škoda Favorit designer Petr Hrdlička or soldier Tomáš Procházka, who died last year while serving with the Czech military contingent in Afghanistan.
