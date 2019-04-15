President to appoint new ministers on April 30

President Miloš Zeman will appoint two new ministers to the Babiš government on April 30th, the Office of the President said on Monday. The head of state met with the ministerial nominees on Monday to discuss their priorities in office.

Vladimír Kremlík who is to take over the transport ministry portfolio said he would strive to increase the pace of highway reconstruction and push ahead with plans to build a train link to Prague’s Václav Havel Airport while Karel Havlíček, who is to be the new minister of trade and industry, highlighted the need to focus on the country’s long-term energy concept, reduce the price of mobile data and support entrepreneurs and exporters.

The ministerial nominees will replace Transport Minister Dan Ťok, who is leaving office at his own request following months of severe criticism from the opposition and Trade Minister Marta Nováková, whose dismissal the Prime Minister Babiš announced last week, citing discontent with her performance.