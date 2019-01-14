President still refuses to name university professors

President Miloš Zeman has reaffirmed his decision not to appoint Ivan Ošťádal and Jiří Fajta as professors at Prague’s Charles University, a representative of the university said on Monday. This is the latest move in a three-year dispute between the president and the university, which took Mr. Zeman’s original decision to court.

While the judge ruled that no executive organ has the power to re-evaluate the university’s selection procedure, the Municipal Court returned the matter to the president for a new decision. However, Mr. Zeman has not done so. The Office of the President stated “fundamental deficiencies in the appointment procedure” as reasons behind its move.

Charles University representatives said they are currently discussing their next steps with legal experts.