President stands up for embattled PM

President Miloš Zeman has stood up for the embattled Czech prime minister in the face of increasing pressure for him to resign in the wake of an EC audit confirming that he has a conflict of interest and the decision of the Supreme State Attorney to renew an investigation into whether he committed EU subsidy fraud ten years ago.

In an interview for Barrandov TV President Zeman said Babiš should remain in office despite the renewed investigation, adding that the only reason for him to go would be if his party lost the next general elections.

The president confirmed that, at Babiš’ request, he would not use his right to stop the renewed investigation or pardon the prime minister.