President signs bill extending EU rights to UK nationals in event of no-deal Brexit

President Miloš Zeman on Thursday signed into law a bill which would protect the rights of the several thousand British nationals living and working in the Czech Republic in the event that the Great Britain leaves the EU with no deal.
The bill will ensure that British nationals will be guaranteed the same treatment as all EU citizens up until the end of 2020. The areas covered by the bill include for example acquiring Czech citizenship, permanent residence and pension insurance.
