President sends video-greeting to Freedom and Direct Democracy Party

In a video-greeting to the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party on the occasion of its weekend party conference, President Miloš Zeman said he does not consider the party to be extremist, and finds the label “radical” more suited to its nature. Radical parties are a legitimate part of the political spectrum, Mr. Zeman noted.

The president said he shared the party’s preference for direct elections, noting that he himself had been elected in this way and supported the institution of public referenda.

He was critical however of the party’s negative stand to Czech participation in foreign missions, saying that international terrorism must be fought by actions not just words and every democratic country had a responsibility to contribute to this endeavour.