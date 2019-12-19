Broadcast Archive

President selects Pavel Šámal as Constitutional Court nominee

Ruth Fraňková
19-12-2019
President Miloš Zeman has asked the Senate to approve his nomination of Pavel Šámal, chairman of the Supreme Court, to the post of a Constitutional Court judge.

Mr Šámal has served as Chairman of the Supreme Court since 2015. His term in the office expires in 2023, when he turns 70.

The 15-member Constitutional Court has been incomplete since the beginning of the year, when one of judges, Jan Musil, resigned from his post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
