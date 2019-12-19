President selects Pavel Šámal as Constitutional Court nominee

President Miloš Zeman has asked the Senate to approve his nomination of Pavel Šámal, chairman of the Supreme Court, to the post of a Constitutional Court judge.

Mr Šámal has served as Chairman of the Supreme Court since 2015. His term in the office expires in 2023, when he turns 70.

The 15-member Constitutional Court has been incomplete since the beginning of the year, when one of judges, Jan Musil, resigned from his post.