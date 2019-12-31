President Putin wants to see Zeman at V-Day celebrations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he would welcome the presence of Czech President Miloš Zeman at next year‘s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. In his New Year’s greetings to the Czech head of state, President Putin wrote that President Zeman’s presence at the end of war celebrations in Moscow would symbolize “friendship and mutual respect between the two nations”.

The message comes in the wake of news that President Miloš Zeman is considering cancelling his planned visit to Russia next year in protest against what he described as Russia’s outrageously insolent reaction to the Czech Parliament’s decision to recognize the day of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia as a day of remembrance for those who had been killed by the invading forces.

Moscow said in response to the news that Prague's efforts to return to the 1968 events in order to incorporate them into the current political context, would not contribute to good relations and cooperation between the two countries.