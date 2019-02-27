President proposes Aleš Gerloch as Constitutional Court judge

President Miloš Zeman has officially proposed to the Senate that Charles University prorector Aleš Gerloch becomes a Constitutional Court judge. With three Senate parties already criticising Mr. Gerloch’s close relationship with the president, it is unclear whether the nomination will pass in the upper house.

Earlier in February the president said on TV Barrandov that senators would be ‘wretches’ if they were more interested in who had proposed a nomination rather than the judge himself. However, many parties are uneasy about the relationship between Mr. Gerloch and the president, especially after a January exposé by the weekly Respekt cited judges complaining that members of the president’s staff were trying to influence them.