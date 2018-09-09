President pays tribute to Czechoslovakia’s first president T. G. Masaryk

Ruth Fraňková
09-09-2018
President Miloš Zeman and other politicians paid tribute to Czechoslovakia’s first president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk at his grave in Lány on Saturday on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of his death.

The Czech head of state also lit the annual ceremonial fire, along with the honorary head of TOP 09 party Karel Schwarzenberg, mayor of Lány Karel Sklenička and a group of voluntary firefighters. Dozens of people attended the traditional event, which was established in 1935.

Masaryk had great merit in bringing about the establishment of an independent state of Czechs and Slovaks after WWI. Dubbed the Father of the Nation, Masaryk was a much loved and respected politician and is revered to this day.

