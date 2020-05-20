President names Petr Angyalossy new head of Supreme Court

Czech President Miloš Zeman named Petr Angyalossy as the new head of the country’s Supreme Court this Wednesday. Mr Angyalossy said his priorities will be to speed up court processes, strenghten public faith in the judiciary and bring about generational change within the court.

The 56-year-old judge had until now been one of the younger members of the Supreme Court. He graduated from the Faculty of Law at the Masaryk University in Brno and became has been a judge since 1996. He then served in various position in the judiciary of the country's Olomouc Region until becoming a member of the Supreme Court in 2017.

The position of the chairman of the second highest court in the country became vacant in February after the then Chairman of the Supreme Court, Pavel Šámal, was named a member of the Constitutional Court.