President meeting with ministerial nominees

President Miloš Zeman is meeting with Vladimír Kremlík and Karel Havlíček, who have been nominated to the posts of transport minister and minister of trade and industry within a pending government re-shuffle,on Monday afternoon.

They are due to replace Transport Minister Dan Ťok, who is leaving office at his own request following months of severe criticism from the opposition and Trade Minister Marta Nováková, whose dismissal the Prime Minister Babiš announced last week, citing discontent with her performance.

The new ministers should be appointed to office at the end of the month.