President hands out state awards on Czechoslovak Independence Day

President Miloš Zeman awarded high state distinctions to 42 Czech and foreign personalities on the occasion of Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28th.
Among the personalities decorated for outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities are former Czech president Václav Klaus, the last surviving Czech RAF pilot Emil Boček, ice hockey legend Jaromír Jágr, Škoda Favorit designer Petr Hrdlička, the head of the Supreme Audit Office Miloslav Kala or, in memoriam, Corporal Tomáš Procházka, who died last year while serving with the Czech military contingent in Afghanistan.
Among the foreign laureates were former Slovak president Rudolf Schuster, Srbian film director Emir Kusturica and former mayor of Vienna, the late Helmut Cilk, awarded in memoriam.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows