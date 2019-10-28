President hands out state awards on Czechoslovak Independence Day

President Miloš Zeman awarded high state distinctions to 42 Czech and foreign personalities on the occasion of Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28th.

Among the personalities decorated for outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities are former Czech president Václav Klaus, the last surviving Czech RAF pilot Emil Boček, ice hockey legend Jaromír Jágr, Škoda Favorit designer Petr Hrdlička, the head of the Supreme Audit Office Miloslav Kala or, in memoriam, Corporal Tomáš Procházka, who died last year while serving with the Czech military contingent in Afghanistan.

Among the foreign laureates were former Slovak president Rudolf Schuster, Srbian film director Emir Kusturica and former mayor of Vienna, the late Helmut Cilk, awarded in memoriam.