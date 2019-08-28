President calls on Czech ambassadors to focus on economic diplomacy at Prague Castle meeting

President Miloš Zeman called on Czech ambassadors to focus on economic diplomacy during a meeting with the country’s representatives abroad at Prague Castle on Wednesday. In his opinion, the country’s small, export focused economy needs to succeed in foreign markets, while at the same time, foreign investment need to be brought into the Czech Republic.

The president also said that he does not like reproaching foreign officials for human rights abuses, because this can cause unnecessary damages in areas such as tourism. Rather, he said that concrete help in the area of human rights is more effective. The country’s ambassadors have gathered for their annual meeting in the Czech capital this week to debate foreign policy, economic diplomacy, security and consular topics. Meeting the president is a traditional part of the annual meeting.