President calls for mutual support and solidarity in Easter speech

In a brief Easter address to the nation President Miloě Zeman called for friendship, love, respect and solidarity in these difficult times. Easter is a time of faith and hope, the president said, expressing the conviction that the nation would come through this test if people helped each other and stuck together.

In an interview for TV Prima the president thanked the government for the measures taken to protect the public and said that he was in favour of maintaining a policy of fairly strict restrictions since they had shown themselves to be effective, unlike the liberal approach adopted elsewhere.