President briefed about work of police force

Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and Police President Jan Švejdar met with President Miloš Zeman at Lány Chateau on Saturday to outline the priorities of the force.
They discussed the need to fight economic crime, drugs related crime and improve road safety.
The president expressed appreciation of the work of the force and rising public trust in the police.
Jan Švejdar took up the post in December of last year.
Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
EU space programme set for major expansion in Prague
David Černý’s CyberDog: an (educational) ‘nuts and bolt’ tour of Europe’s first robotic wine bar