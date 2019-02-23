President briefed about work of police force

Daniela Lazarová
23-02-2019
Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and Police President Jan Švejdar met with President Miloš Zeman at Lány Chateau on Saturday to outline the priorities of the force.

They discussed the need to fight economic crime, drugs related crime and improve road safety.

The president expressed appreciation of the work of the force and rising public trust in the police.

Jan Švejdar took up the post in December of last year.

 
 
 
 
