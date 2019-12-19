President approves increase of parental leave benefit

President Miloš Zeman has signed an amendment to the law on state social support which increases the parental leave benefit. Under the amendment, the basic parental leave will increase by CZK 80,000 in January to CZK 300,000.

The Christian Democrats said earlier this week they would seek to counter the new legislation with an appeal to the Constitutional Court, arguing that it is discriminatory because it doesn’t concern all families with children up to the age of four.

The parental leave benefit is paid monthly for a period of up to four years. Parents can opt to draw money over a shorter period, with the monthly allowance currently capped at CZK 32,640.