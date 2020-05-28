President approves electronic cash register system suspension until end of year

The government’s electronic cash register system, known as EET, will be suspended until the end of 2020 in a bid to help businesses hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. The law enabling the suspension of EET was signed by President Miloš Zeman on Thursday.

Under the divisive electronic cash register system, the first phase of which was introduced in late 2016, retailers, restaurants and other businesses in the Czech Republic must record their takings in real time into a central state system.

The government originally suspended the system until three months after the end of state of emergency, which ended on May 17.