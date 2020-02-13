President appoints 35 new judges

President Miloš Zeman appointed 35 new judges to office at a ceremony at Prague Castle on Thursday. In his address to the nominees, the president urged them to resist political pressure and rely on their own judgement.

The new judges, 15 of them women, will fill various posts at the regional courts all around the country.

Most of the new judges have previously worked as lawyers. Among the nominees is Sylva Šiškeová, who will be heading to the Supreme Administrative Court in Brno.