President and prime minister to meet at Lany Chateau

President Miloš Zeman is to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at Lany Chateau on Monday evening to discuss topical domestic and foreign policy issues.
In addition to next year’s budget and the country’s presidency of the Visegrad Four, the talks are expected to cover President Miloš Zeman’s official visit to Serbia last week where he said he would discuss the possibility of renouncing the Czech recognition of an independent Kosovo with Czech top officials.
Both the Czech prime minister and foreign minister have since said they see no reason for the Czech Republic to change its stand on Kosovo.
Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš: ‘If you wait long enough, an egg will walk on two legs’
New debate erupts over use of -ová suffix in Czech female surnames
The Czechoslovak occultist plot to kill Hitler by magic
Czech companies struggling with labour shortage
Czechs renting homes spend more than homeowners