President and prime minister to hold talks at Lány

Daniela Lazarová
25-03-2019
President Miloš Zeman is to meet for talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at Lány chateau on Monday evening.

According to the president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček the talks over dinner are expected to focus on planned cuts in next year’s state budget and issues relating to Brexit.

The Czech president and prime minister meet on a fairly regular basis to discuss matters of state.

 
 
 
 
