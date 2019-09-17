President and prime minister debate foreign policy issues at Lany

Foreign policy issues topped the agenda of a meeting between President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Monday evening.

Mr. Babiš said the consultations had covered a broad range of issues including a planned summit of Visegrad heads of state in Prague in October, Mr. Babiš‘ participation in the UN General Assembly in New York and the president’s recent visit to Serbia during which Mr. Zeman said he wanted to discuss the possibility of renouncing the Czech recognition of an independent Kosovo with Czech top officials.

Prime Minister Babiš, who said earlier that he saw no reason to change the Czech position on Kosovo, said he had listened to the president‘s arguments and promised that the matter would be put to the country’s top officials at one of the regular meetings held to coordinate foreign policy matters.