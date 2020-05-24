President and PM condemn present and former ministers’ criticism of Israel West Bank plan

President Miloš Zeman has criticised an article by the Czech foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, and two of his predecessors, Lubomír Zaorálek and Karel Schwarzenberg, in which they condemn Israeli plans to annex Jewish settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan. In a piece in the newspaper Právo on Saturday the three said that Israel’s proposal would contravene international law.

Mr. Zeman said that the article undermined relations between the Czech Republic and Israel.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also criticized Mr. Petříček and Mr. Lubomír Zaorálek, who is currently Czech arts minister. Mr. Babiš said it was unacceptable for individual cabinet members to make statements on such an important foreign policy issue.