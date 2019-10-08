Preparations underway for massive turnout for late Czech pop idol

Over 100,000 people, from at home and abroad, are expected to pay their last respects to the late Czech pop idol Karel Gott at Žofín Palace on Friday.

The organizers expect hour long queues and have warned people that not everyone may get the chance to pay their last respects to the artist whose remains will be displayed between 8am and 10 pm in the main hall of the palace.

Meanwhile police, paramedics and the transport authorities are preparing for a massive turnout. Regiojet has enforced its trains to and from Prague, as has Prague’s metro.

Police will be out in force for the event and trams between the National Theatre and Žofín will be rerouted for the day.

