Predictive models forecast 8,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in mid-April

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases could reach 8,000 by mid-April, when incidence should reach a peak, according to a predictive model presented by the Institute of Health Information and Statistics on Wednesday. At the end of the month there could be around 14,200 of confirmed cases. The share of senior population with the disease could increase to roughly 40 percent.

The number of all coronavirus cases, including those who show no symptoms of the disease and go unrecorded by the medical system could reach 5,600 in mid-April and 7,200 at the end of April, according to an optimistic scenario. The pessimistic model forecasts altogether 12,300 cases in mid-April and around 30,000 at the end of the month.

As of Wednesday morning there were 3,330 cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic. Thirty-two people have died and 70 are in a serious condition.