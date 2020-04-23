Predictive model forecasts 7,800 Covid-19 cases by end of April

The Easter holidays appear to have had no effect on the growth of Covid-19 cases in the Czech Republic, according to data from the Institute of Health Information and Statistics presented on Thursday. According to the head of the institute, Jaroslav Dušek, the country can now start a gradual and controlled return to normal life.

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 7,136 on Thursday morning, according to data released by the Czech Ministry of Health. 210 people have died and over 2,000 have recovered from the disease. The predictive model suggests there could be around 7,800 coronavirus cases in the country by the end of April.