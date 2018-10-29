Prayer for Marta wins Hit of the Century poll

The 1968 protest song Prayer for Marta, by Jindřich Brabec a Petr Rada, made famous by singer Marta Kubišová, has won Czech Radio’s Hit of the Century poll.

The winner was announced at a concert on Old Town Square marking the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia at which Czech and Slovaks pop singers and bands performed the most popular songs of the past century.

Česká písnička by Karel Hašler placed second and Škoda lásky, the famous beer barrel polka by Jaromír Vejvoda, came third.