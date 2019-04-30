Prague’s Spanish synagogue to close for renovations

The Spanish Synagogue in Prague is set to close the public at the end of May due to renovations, the Jewish Museum informed on Thursday. The monument, built in the late 1860s in the Moorish style, is expected to re-open at the end of next year. The aim of the renovation works is to modernize the exhibitions and improve the visitor facilities.

The Spanish Synagogue is one of the most visited historic sights in Prague. Last year it attracted over 460,000 people. It currently houses an exposition on the history of the Jews in Bohemia and Moravia in the 19th – 20th century and also serves as a concert venue.