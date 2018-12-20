Prague’s Pinkas Palace goes under the hammer

Ruth Fraňková
20-12-2018
The 17th century Pinkas Palace on Prague’s Kampa goes under the hammer on Wednesday. The starting price of the early Baroque building, which is situated close to Charles Bridge, is 470 million crowns.

According to experts, it is the biggest compulsory auction in the history of the Czech Republic. The building is currently undergoing reconstruction with expected costs estimated at 100 million crowns.

 
 
 
 
 
