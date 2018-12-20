Prague’s Pinkas Palace auctioned off for 480 million crowns

Ruth Fraňková
20-12-2018
The 17th century Pinkas Palace on Prague’s Kampa was auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for 480 million crowns. The starting price of the early Baroque building, which is situated close to Charles Bridge, was 470 million crowns.

According to experts, it is the biggest compulsory auction in the history of the Czech Republic. The building is currently undergoing reconstruction with expected costs estimated at 100 million crowns.

 
 
 
 
 
