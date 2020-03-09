Prague’s Petřín funicular closed until March 28

Prague’s Petřín funicular, among the city’s top tourist attractions, was closed on Monday morning for regular maintenance. It is due to reopen on March 28.

The funicular, which runs from Újezd to Petřín Hill, serves more than 2 million riders a year, and is second only to Prague Castle as a tourist destination.

The Prague transport authority said that over the next three weeks the transformer stations, cabins, cableways and rails will be inspected and if necessary repaired.