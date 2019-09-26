Prague’s new multifunctional hall O2 Universum to open on Thursday

O2 Universum, a major new multifunctional hall is set to open for the first time this Thursday in Prague, with a concert by the popular Czech rock band Kabát. The 50,000 square meter complex neighbours the 02 Arena, Prague’s biggest venue of its kind. The O2 Universum contains a number of halls, the largest of which has a capacity of 4,500. Its facilities will be used to host conferences, concerts and sporting events.

The facility is owned and run by Bestsport, a company which is part of PPF, the financial and investment group owned by billionaire Petr Kellner.