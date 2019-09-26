Prague’s new multifunctional hall O2 Universum to open on Thursday

Tom McEnchroe
26-09-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

O2 Universum, a major new multifunctional hall is set to open for the first time this Thursday in Prague, with a concert by the popular Czech rock band Kabát. The 50,000 square meter complex neighbours the 02 Arena, Prague’s biggest venue of its kind. The O2 Universum contains a number of halls, the largest of which has a capacity of 4,500. Its facilities will be used to host conferences, concerts and sporting events.

The facility is owned and run by Bestsport, a company which is part of PPF, the financial and investment group owned by billionaire Petr Kellner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 