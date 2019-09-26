Prague’s new multifunctional hall O2 Universum to open on Thursday

O2 Universum, a major new multifunctional hall is set to open for the first time this Thursday in Prague, with a concert by the popular Czech rock band Kabát. The 50,000 square meter complex neighbours the 02 Arena, Prague’s biggest venue of its kind. The O2 Universum contains a number of halls, the largest of which has a capacity of 4,500. Its facilities will be used to host conferences, concerts and sporting events.
The facility is owned and run by Bestsport, a company which is part of PPF, the financial and investment group owned by billionaire Petr Kellner.
Post-apocalyptic skyscraper, co-designed by David Černý, set to be country’s tallest building
Divided by Freedom – Large-scale Czech Radio survey finds six social classes in Czech society
Josef Becher – the man behind Czech Republic’s iconic liqueur
Prague to buy dozens of intersections to improve traffic flow in the city
Archaeologists discover graves of Roma persecuted during WWII in Lety camp