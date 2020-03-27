Prague's Letná pendulum returns, bearing special thank you for solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic

After several months of missing from Prague's Letná hill due to repairs, the famous pendulum designed in 1991 by sculptor Vratislav Novák has returned, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday.

The artwork should start swinging in the next few weeks and will bear a banner with the words "Lidi děkujeme" (People, thank you) as a sign of gratitude to those who are helping in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Metronome", as the work is known, stands on the spot where the Communist regime built a massive statue of Joseph Stalin. The statue was demolished in 1962 as a result of the de-Stalinasation process folowing the ascent of Soviet Communist Party General Secretary Nikita Khrushchev.