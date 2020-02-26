Prague’s hair thief finally caught, hands over hair collection to police

Czech police have arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of secretly cutting and collecting strands of women’s’ hair in Prague’s trams. The man was caught on Prague 4’s Budějovická street with scissors and hair strands on him.
He has since admitted that he did commit the acts, some 25 in total, and has given other hair strands that he kept at home over to the police.
Police spokeswoman Hana Křížová says he gave no rational explanation for why he cut the hair. He could face up to two years in jail for disorderly conduct.
