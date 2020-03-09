Prague’s Charles Bridge again vandalised with graffiti

Prague’s famous Charles Bridge was vandalised with graffiti over the weekend. Someone spray-painted “Krakow + Moscow = Prague”, and Sunday’s date, on a bridge arcade on the Lesser Town side.
In July 2019, two German nationals were caught by police tagging a Charles Bridge stone support. They were fined 100,000 crowns each, ordered to pay the clean-up costs, and banned from entering the country for five years.
