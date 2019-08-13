Prague’s Baroque Šlechtova restaurace set to reopen in 2020

A Baroque structure in Prague’s Stromovka Park that used to house a restaurant before falling into disrepair in the 1960s is set to reopen next year. Šlechtova restaurace, originally built in the 17th century as a summer residence, will be operated by the Prague brewery Vinohradský pivovar, which has also been tasked with turning it into an arts centre.
The renovation of the building is currently being completed by restorers. Prague 7 officials say the outdoor part of the facility at least will open in 2020.
Restorers use sugar to preserve 7000-year-old prehistoric well
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
Czech GDP nominally up 700 percent since fall of communism
Town Hall flying LGBT flag to be “very symbolic moment” for Prague Pride
Prague-based Nanovo company revives and replicates Communist-era designs