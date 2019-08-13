Prague’s Baroque Šlechtova restaurace set to reopen in 2020

A Baroque structure in Prague’s Stromovka Park that used to house a restaurant before falling into disrepair in the 1960s is set to reopen next year. Šlechtova restaurace, originally built in the 17th century as a summer residence, will be operated by the Prague brewery Vinohradský pivovar, which has also been tasked with turning it into an arts centre.

The renovation of the building is currently being completed by restorers. Prague 7 officials say the outdoor part of the facility at least will open in 2020.