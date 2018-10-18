Prague’s airport cleared over 5.4 million passengers in Q3

Prague’s Václav Havel airport handled 5.48 million passengers in the third quarter of 2018, which represents a year-on-year increase of 9.3 percent, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday.

This July, with nearly 1.88 million passengers cleared, was the busiest month in the history of the airport.

According to the newly released data, the highest number of passengers in the third quarter of this year travelled to London, Moscow, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.