Prague Zoo specialists hunt for escaped pet green mamba in Hlubočepy

Police have called in snake capture specialists from the Prague Zoo to help track down a pet green mamba that went missing on Tuesday in the district of Hlubočepy.
Due to the cool weather, the deadly reptile is likely to be seeking shelter in a heated building, experts said. Police were alerted to the situation after a woman, allegedly the green mamba’s owner, sought medical treatment for a snake bite.
