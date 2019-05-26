Prague Zoo showcases one of Europe’s biggest spiders

The Prague Zoo on Sunday opened a new exhibition featuring one of the largest wolf spiders ever found in the Czech Republic, a member of largest species in Europe.

The new wolf spider at the Prague Zoo is about seven centimeters tall. Arachnologist Vladimír Hula, who discovered the female specimen in the Břeclav region, will be on hand to discuss its attributes.

Agile hunters, wolf spiders do not spin webs but rather pounce upon their prey or even chase it over short distances. Some lie in wait in burrows.