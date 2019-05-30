Prague Zoo sends three pelicans to London

Three great white pelicans departed from Prague Zoo on Thursday to join a flock in London's St. James's Park, near Buckingham Palace. It is the third time the zoo has sent pelicans to Great Britain.

The first birds were transported to London in 1995 and three others followed in 2013. Two males, Sun and Moon, and a female, Star, who were born in February, are due to join the current colony of three in London on Thursday.

The pelicans were first introduced to St. James's Park in 1664 as a gift to King Charles II from a Russian ambassador.