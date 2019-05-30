Prague Zoo sends three pelicans to London

Three great white pelicans departed from Prague Zoo on Thursday to join a flock in London's St. James's Park, near Buckingham Palace. It is the third time the zoo has sent pelicans to Great Britain.
The first birds were transported to London in 1995 and three others followed in 2013. Two males, Sun and Moon, and a female, Star, who were born in February, are due to join the current colony of three in London on Thursday.
The pelicans were first introduced to St. James's Park in 1664 as a gift to King Charles II from a Russian ambassador.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships